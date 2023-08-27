Jamie Carragher says he absolutely loves watching 23-year-old play for Newcastle

Jamie Carragher has labelled Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak a ‘superstar’ and admitted he loves watching the forward play.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports today ahead of Newcastle’s clash against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Isak has starred for the Magpies so far this season and has built on a promising debut campaign last time out.

The 23-year-old forced Virgil van Dijk into a rash challenge on Sunday which led to the Dutchman’s dismissal just before the half-hour mark.

It came just after Anthony Gordon gave Eddie Howe’s men an early lead against Liverpool.

And before a ball was kicked today, Carragher waxed lyrical about Alexander Isak’s impact at Newcastle.

Carragher says Isak is a ‘superstar’

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher singled out Isak for praise and admitted he loves watching the Swedish forward play.

He said: “I love watching Isak play, it’s not just the goals, it’s the all round play.

“He’s ahead of Callum Wilson, I think Wilson is the back-up player now. He’s a superstar.”

There’s no doubt that Isak has secured his place as the starting forward in Eddie Howe’s side this season.

The talented forward has already netted twice this season and seems to offer more than Wilson outside of the penalty area.

He caused Liverpool serious problems today with his running behind the backline and this is what ultimately led to Van Dijk’s dismissal.

Newcastle will be bitterly disappointed to have fallen to a 2-1 defeat against a Liverpool side playing with 10 men for the majority of today’s game.

A Darwin Nunez brace from the bench handed Klopp’s men all three points after Newcastle had dominated for large periods of the game.