Jamie Carragher says Everton defender Conor Coady cost his side last night











Jamie Carragher was unimpressed with Everton defender Conor Coady during last night’s Merseyside Derby.

While commentating on the match for Sky Sports (13/2 9:05pm), Carragher highlighted a key mistake from the England international.

Everton may have started the game in the bottom three, but there was a hint of excitement before kick-off.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

New manager Sean Dyche had masterminded a win over league leaders Arsenal last weekend.

Liverpool also went into the game without a win in 2023, and could have been there for the taking.

However, the Toffees struggled to get into the game, and Liverpool grew in confidence very quickly.

Goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo decided the tie.

In reality, the Reds could have scored more, and Everton failed to create many clear-cut chances.

Carragher then highlighted Conor Coady’s defending at the start of the second-half as Everton went two goals behind.

His indecision allowed Gakpo to tap in his first Liverpool goal at the back post.

Carragher unimpressed with Everton defender Coady yesterday

Liverpool’s second goal came from a well-worked move just after half-time.

A pinpoint ball across the face of the box wasn’t cut out by Coady, allowing Gakpo a very simple finish.

Carragher questioned Coady’s defending for Everton, saying: “I mean, I mention Conor Coady, I’ve been in that position myself.

“The ball flashes across, what do you do? Do you go for it or let it go?

“It takes a little deflection, but it’s close enough for him to deal with. You can’t let that go, you don’t know what’s behind you if you haven’t had a shout.

“They’ve been done twice on the counter attack Everton, but still in the final moments before the ball’s gone into the back of the net, they’ve made two big mistakes.

“The first one the goalkeeper, the second one Conor Coady, who just needs to deal with it.”

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

The £55,000-a-week defender has been very impressive since joining from Wolves on loan in the summer.

Playing under Sean Dyche should suit his style of football, and last weekend’s clean sheet against Arsenal certainly suggests that.

Coady will be upset that his indecision yesterday cost Everton a goal, although Carragher has sung his praises this season.

Their next game against Leeds at the weekend could be vital in deciding who ends up in the relegation zone at the end of the season.

Show all