Jamie Carragher says 24-year-old Tottenham player proved him wrong

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro earned praise from Jamie Carragher during Spurs’ Friday night victory.

The Sky Sports pundit says the 23-year-old Tottenham defender “made amends” when he helped thwart a late opportunity for the opposition.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs took another three points back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

There was close to quarter of an hour of stoppage time at the end of the game, with the hosts pushing for a late equaliser.

Jean-Philippe Mateta headed the ball on and it dropped to Matheus Franca at Tottenham’s far post.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

He had a clear sight of goal as Porro charged across to get to the ball, and the Spurs man did just enough to put him off as he sliced his effort wide.

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, admitted he thought the Tottenham full-back was going to get caught out, but instead he did well to thwart the chance.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Pedro Porro ‘made amends’ for Tottenham

Earlier on, Porro had been caught out as Jordan Ayew got a late goal back for Palace, which prompted a lengthy VAR check which in turn led to so much stoppage time.

“I thought Porro was going to get caught out,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “But he does really well to get there and put the challenge in without giving away a penalty.

“He didn’t cover himself in glory but he certainly made amends there.”

Porro has been superb for Tottenham this season, another player who Ange Postecoglou is getting the best out of.

He was involved in the build-up to the opening goal and was composed for the most part during the match.

Porro won’t have been happy with how he got caught out for Palace’s goal, but as Carragher says, he made amends and helped Spurs get over the line.

It’s a great time to be a Tottenham fan and Spurs supporters can now well and truly dream of a successful season.