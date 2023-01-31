Jamie Carragher reacts as Jorginho closes in on Arsenal move











Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports News (broadcast on 31/1; 12:10) that Jorginho is a top player and could make a big difference to Arsenal in the Premier League title race as he nears a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners look set to shock many of their supporters on deadline day at the end of the January transfer window. Arsenal have spent much of the month chasing Moises Caicedo.

However, with Brighton digging their heels in, Mikel Arteta’s men are now looking elsewhere in the Premier League. And the player seemingly on the brink of joining the league leaders is Jorginho.

Fabrizio Romano has given the move the Here We Go treatment on Twitter. And it is fair to say that a number of Arsenal fans are not entirely happy with the news.

The Italy international is now 31 and heading into the final months of his Chelsea contract. And he has not been at his best for the Blues for some time.

Carragher however, believes that Jorginho could have a really big role to play as the title race goes down to the wire.

“It’s an interesting one. I can totally understand it, but I was listening to people talking about it today, talking about he’s not the sort of style. Arsenal’s play’s so quick now, it’s so fast now and energetic. He’s the opposite of that. And I get that argument,” he told Sky Sports News.

“But I also think that maybe with 10 games to go in the league when they might actually need cool heads, when there’s a pressure moment, when the nerves are coming on, he may actually be a really good signing in terms of actually slowing things down, cooling heads.

“He’s a player who’s won the Champions League and European Championship in the last few years. He’s a top player. There’s no doubt about that. I’m not saying that’s for Arsenal week-in week-out forever but I think it could be a big help until the end of the season.”

As Carragher suggests, it’s not a long-term signing. But it could definitely prove to be a really clever piece of business.

Arsenal have a much better squad and are in a much better place than they were when they previously signed ageing Chelsea players. They also do not need to hand Jorginho a prominent role in the side right now.

So Arsenal fans will hope that their concerns are alleviated in the coming months.