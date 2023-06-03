Jamie Carragher raves about John Stones after FA Cup Final win for Manchester City











Jamie Carragher has been singing the praises of a few Manchester City players after they saw off Manchester United in the FA Cup final today.

The treble remains firmly on for the Citizens as they once again had goals from Ilkay Gundogan to thank for winning yet another massive game.

Gundogan struck in the opening 15 seconds before getting the winner just after half-time. And while Carragher praised the impact of Gundogan, he claimed defender John Stones was actually the standout performer.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Carragher praises John Stones

The England defender has been playing a ‘hybrid’ role for City in the last few months and has been superb in doing so.

And taking to Twitter after seeing Stones put in another superb performance for City today, Carragher claimed that the performance of Stones was actually enough to outshone double goalscorer Gundogan.

Stones produced a number of big moments in the game as Carragher points out. Once again, he showed his class throughout and is now one game away from being a historic treble winner.

One of the best we’ve got

For all the brilliant attacking talent England have at the moment, John Stones is standing out at the opposite end of the pitch.

He has been absolutely superb for City all season but the last few months in particular have seen Stones come into his own.

He is now a leader within this City side and in a team of stars, one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Carragher is right to praise the Yorkshireman here and City will hope he can simply continue to get better.