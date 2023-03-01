Jamie Carragher publicly shares who he wants to win the Premier League - Arsenal or Man City











Jamie Carragher has revealed on The Overlap that he’d like to see Arsenal win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

The Sky Sports pundit told AFTV presenter and Gunners fan Robbie Lyle that he hoped his team would prove Gary Neville wrong.

As things stand, Arsenal are at the summit, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s charges were previously five points clear, but then had a wobble that saw the Citizens leapfrog them at the top.

Now, Arsenal are back on track and, on Wednesday, they have the chance to go five points clear of City with their game in hand.

The Gunners host Everton at the Emirates Stadium in a 7:45pm GMT kickoff.

Arsenal have played 24 league games so far and will have caught up with City’s 25 at full time.

It’s proving an exciting title race between England’s dominant side of the last decade and a sleeping giant that has awakened.

‘Would like to see you win it’

On The Overlap, Neville said it’s common knowledge how he has “nailed my colours to the mast at City” in terms of winning the title.

He also accused Arsenal of “desperate” celebrations after their dramatic win at Aston Villa and they haven’t got the psychological fortitude to last the race.

And Carragher, speaking to Lyle, said towards the end of the show: “I hope you prove this man on my right wrong [Neville]. I would like to see you win it.”

One thing’s for sure – it has been an outstanding title race so far and things will get even more intense as we get to the business end of the season.

After Arsenal face Everton, they host Bournemouth in a 3pm kickoff on Saturday.

Meanwhile, City take on Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday’s 12:30pm kickoff.