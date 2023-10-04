Jamie Carragher proposes solution to Tottenham v Liverpool VAR saga

It looks like the ‘VAR-gate’ saga involving Liverpool and PGMOL may rumble on for quite a while.

The Reds have taken a pretty strong stance with regards to seeking redress for the wrongly disallowed goal at Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire for Liverpool to get a chance at replaying Saturday’s Premier League clash at Spurs.

Anfield legend Jamie Carragher has now taken to X with his (tongue-in-cheek) proposed solution to the debacle.

When asked by The Spurs Web what he thinks about the situation, he said: “Get the replay on! Same teams and officials!! The drama would be incredible!”

Liverpool VAR controversy – what happened?

On Saturday, Liverpool faced Tottenham in a Premier League clash in North London.

The Reds endured a difficult day at the office, losing 2-1 deep into injury time and finishing the game with nine men.

In the 96th minute, Joel Matip scored an own goal to gift Spurs the victory after Son Heung-min and Cody Gakpo netted in the first half.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, much of the post-match controversy is now focusing on Luis Diaz’s 34th-minute goal being wrongly disallowed.

Video assistant referee Darren England and assistant Dan Cook did not overrule the decision, which happened with the scores still at 0-0.

This week, PGMOL released the audio of discussions between the match officials over the offside.

England can be heard saying the check is “perfect” before swearing when he realises that a mistake happened.

Our view

In wake of Klopp’s comments calling for a replay, the football world has gone into overdrive with opinions and other hypotheticals.

This is because of the game-changing (quite literally) precedent it would set in terms of a finished game being replayed.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

For instance, Watford have tweeted Reading jokingly asking “any chance of a replay”, referring to the infamous “Ghost Goal” game all the way back in 2008.

Tongue-in-cheek it may be, but it goes to show that, if this match is replayed, what would the statute of limitations be in terms of other fixtures throughout the history of the game?

The likelihood is the match won’t be replayed. Nonetheless, we’ve also all seen (and also heard) how Liverpool were hard done by, and rightly so, they should seek redress.