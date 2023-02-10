Jamie Carragher predicts who's going down this season - Leeds or Everton











Jamie Carragher thinks that the final Premier League relegation place will be taken up by either Leeds United or Everton.

Carragher told Sky Sports that he thinks south clubs Southampton and Bournemouth are down and the third team to drop is harder to call.

Both the Saints and Cherries have made managerial changes this term which have not worked out for the best, and Everton just made one themselves, appointing Sean Dyche.

Leeds are also looking for a new boss, and will be looking to make an appointment before Sunday’s game with Manchester United.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Carragher thinks Leeds will go down, with Everton close

Carragher said of Everton: “Everyone believes they have a manager who can keep them up, I think the feeling was different if Frank Lampard had stayed in tenure. I think Sean Dyche has been down there before, he won’t panic.

“I used to see him at Burnley were there and there about and you’d see in his interviews, the way he conducted himself before and after games, there’s never any panic there really. You felt that. I still think Everton have a lot to do. I don’t think it’s a gimme now that because they have Sean Dyche they’ll stay up.

“Everton are still in the bottom three and I look at Leeds’ situation without a manager and the fact that the rest of the teams did strengthen heavily in the transfer window, you’d think one of them will produce something.

“I don’t see West Ham going down at all. I think Nottingham Forest have six points on the bottom three, it’s a fair amount of points. I think it’ll be out of Everton or Leeds, I think Everton will just do enough and I think it’ll be Leeds. I think Southampton or Bournemouth will go down and I think one other.”

So much down at the bottom relies on managerial decisions and whether or not Leeds stay up this season could depend on who they appoint.

Southampton and Bournemouth went for managers without Premier League experience, while Wolves and Aston Villa got Spaniards with Europa League pedigree.

As Carragher says, just getting Dyche is not enough reason to think Everton will stay up – they have to keep improving – and Leeds need to get the identity of the man in their dugout just right.