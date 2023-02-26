Jamie Carragher predicts Newcastle v Manchester United cup final result











Jamie Carragher has been speaking live from Wembley and offered up his prediction for the League Cup final between Newcastle and Manchester United.

A swarm of Newcastle fans are expected to descend upon Wembley this afternoon. The Mags are looking to win a domestic trophy for the first time in decades and the Toon Army have arrived in their droves.

However, Manchester United come into the game in the better form. And speaking live from the pitch at Wembley for Sky, Carragher believes United’s quality will see them through in the end.

“I think Man United will win just for the fact that they expect to win this type of game. They’re used to this type of arena and I think they’ve got the edge in terms of the players on the pitch. But also, the players from the bench.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“I think Manchester United’s record this season from bringing players from the bench who can score a goal, I just think it’s one of Ten Hag’s strengths, being able to change the game from the sideline, he’s got more options than Eddie Howe,” Carragher said.

Newcastle are boosted by the fact Bruno Guimaraes is back in the fold. But their recent league form has stuttered, and Nick Pope is also missing through suspension.

TBR’s View: Newcastle can win but need to be at their best

A few months ago, this game might have been called as being even closer. But right now, you do have to agree with Carragher in that Man United hold a slight edge.

They have Marcus Rashford in the form of his life and like Carragher says, options from the bench in abundance.

There’ll be a nervousness about Newcastle come kick off as well, despite the excitement. And if Man United go 1-0 up, then it could be a long day at the office.