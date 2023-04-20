Jamie Carragher praises Nicolo Barella amid Liverpool links











Pundit Jamie Carragher praised Liverpool transfer target Nicolo Barella after his performance in the Champions League for Inter Milan.

Inter Live reported that the Premier League side were plotting a move for Barella in the upcoming transfer window. Performances like the one in the Champions League last night will possibly increase his price tag.

The central midfielder was on the score sheet as the Italian side drew 3-3 and won 5-3 on aggregate to book a semi-final spot.

Liverpool are desperate to strengthen their midfield as it has been a huge reason for their poor form in all competitions this campaign.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher praised Liverpool transfer target Nicolo Barella

With Barella linked to Liverpool, Carragher was always going to give his opinion on the player. After watching his great performance, the pundit believes his price tag might increase.

Speaking on CBS, via CBS Sports Golazo, Carragher said: “He was fantastic. There’s actually talk of him being linked to my club called Liverpool for next season. So, that’s an extra £10m we may have to pay on top of the price tag if it does happen.”

It is no shock to see Carragher praise Liverpool transfer target Barella. The midfielder has eight goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.

No doubt Barella’s stock will rise if the 26 year old continues to shine in the Champions League this season. Inter Milan now have a very exciting semi-final against their arch rivals AC Milan.

Milan are currently two points above Inter in Serie A. The former’s quarter final victory over league leaders Napoli shows that anything can happen in this competition.

Liverpool are linked to an abundance of midfielders. Due to this, we will no doubt have to wait for a while to see who they sign. They will want to monitor all their targets closely to make sure they make the right decision.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Show all