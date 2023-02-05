'At times': Jamie Carragher noticed what Eric Dier kept doing for Tottenham v Manchester City today











Tottenham managed to keep Manchester City at bay today with some resolute defending to win out 1-0 in North London.

Harry Kane got the big goal to take him to the top of the charts for Spurs. He is now 60 behind Harry Kane in PL terms, too, and will be keen to hunt down the former Newcastle man.

However, while Kane will rightly be praised all night for his goal, Jamie Carragher was quick to point out the role of Eric Dier against City.

The England defender had one of his better games. And Carragher, watching on for Sky, pointed out that Dier kept jumping ahead of his other defenders in order to hunt down Bernardo Silva.

“At times, Tottenham are going man for man and Dier is playing in front of the other centre-halves looking for Bernardo Silva,” Carragher said.

Dier has come in for criticism at times in a Tottenham shirt. However, he showed today just why he keeps getting picked by Antonio Conte in the back three.

TBR’s View: Dier produces the goods in big games for Spurs

There has been times when the critics of Dier have been justified. He has made mistakes at times and he’s not been at his best throughout all his career.

However, there are also big games in which Dier produces. And today against City was one of those games.

Dier continues to be selected by different Spurs managers. That in itself tells a story and Dier should be proud that he is continuing to be selected whoever is in charge.

For Tottenham fans, it will have been good to see Dier playing so well. If he can keep up that level, then Tottenham might well be in the fight for the top four come May.