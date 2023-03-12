Jamie Carragher praises 'dangerous' Alexander Isak as Newcastle beat Wolves











Jamie Carragher was left amazed by Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak’s display against Wolves today.

Newcastle put in a brilliant first-half display at St James’ Park on Sunday and were unfortunate to only lead by a goal at half-time.

Eddie Howe’s side looked to be back to their best after a frustrating few weeks in terms of results.

The Magpies broke the deadlock in the 26th minute through Isak, who guided a brilliant header into the far corner from a Kieran Trippier free-kick.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The 23-year-old got the nod over Callum Wilson today and certainly took his opportunity before being replaced by the Englishman in the 68th minute.

And Carragher was full of praise for the Swede in the first-half, labelling him Newcastle’s standout performer on the day.

Carragher praises ‘dangerous’ Isak

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher admitted that he’s been really impressed with what he’s seen from Isak in a Newcastle shirt so far.

“Newcastle have been brilliant in this first-half, they really have. But the real standout for me has been the man at the top of the pitch, Isak,” the Liverpool legend said.

“Always in behind, dangerous when he’s in possession. I said he really impressed me when he came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final.”

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Newcastle struggled at the beginning of the second-half and Wolves found a leveller through Hwan Hee-Chan in the 70th minute.

Howe’s decision to take Isak off was looking questionable until Miguel Almiron sealed an important three points for his side.

It was a huge win for Newcastle today as they moved back above Liverpool into fifth place, putting them firmly back in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Show all