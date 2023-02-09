Jamie Carragher picks the two Premier League clubs who are definitely getting relegated this season











Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has made his prediction relegation for the Premier League relegation battle.

Carragher appeared on the Overlap alongside Gary Neville, who did not want to make a definitive call on who would go down.

Carragher did, saying that Southampton and Bournemouth look doomed, with the final relegation slot a battle between Leeds and Everton.

Of course, the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolves and Leicester are all also in the relegation battle too.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Carragher makes relegation prediction

He said: “I think Southampton and Bournemouth are going to go down.

“I think if Everton hadn’t changed manager they would have been in big trouble but I think it’ll be down to Everton and Leeds.

“I think it’ll be a toss up between the two.”

We have to wait and see the impact of the managerial change at Leeds, with it still not clear who is going to be the new man in the dugout.

Nathan Jones’ appointment at Southampton is not going well but Julen Lopetegui has improved Wolves since taking over and they now have confidence and a greater goal threat and passing quality.

Villa have also improved after the appointment of new manager Unai Emery, while Leeds are looking for one of their own after sacking Jesse Marsch this week.

Leicester have had a tough season but won at Villa on Saturday, while Nottingham Forest beat Leeds and Crystal Palace may yet get sucked in.

Sean Dyche has made an immediate impact at Everton, earning a 1-0 win over table-toppers Arsenal on Satruday, showing their instant improvement.

David Moyes’s West Ham side have had past success, battling for European football in recent seasons, before dropping down the table this term as they adjust to an influx of new players.