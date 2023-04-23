Jamie Carragher picks out two Tottenham players for criticism after Newcastle











Newcastle United hammered Tottenham today as they strengthened their grip on a place in the top four.

It was yet another nightmare day at the office for Tottenham as they produced the sort of limp performance that Antonio Conte essentially accused the squad of before he left.

Tottenham were five down within 20 minutes as the Toon stunned Cristian Stellini’s side with a blitz of goals led by the brilliant Alexander Isak.

For Spurs, it was just the stuff of nightmares. They looked like a side who have given up this season and Stellini must surely be under pressure given the form Tottenham have showed while he’s been in charge.

And taking to his Twitter account during the game, Jamie Carragher labelled Spurs a disgrace, calling on Levy to move Stellini on and appoint a proper manager. Carragher also singled out the tactical call from Stellini to go to a four at the back, with Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic in as full-backs.

TBR’s View: Tottenham a shambles

This performance from Tottenham summed up their season. It was nothing short of abysmal and in a way, proved Antonio Conte right.

Of course, Newcastle were brilliant and produced when it mattered. But this Tottenham team have ran its race now and a big change is needed either now or this summer.

The decision to carry on with Stellini will go down as one of Levy’s worst ever calls. Carragher is bang on with his words, and the tactical decision with Porro and Perisic was all the more baffling.