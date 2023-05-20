Jamie Carragher pays tribute to Roberto Firmino before his Liverpool farewell











Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is all set to say goodbye to Anfield this evening, and Jamie Carragher has paid him a small tribute.

It has been common knowledge for a while now that Firmino will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer. The Reds confirmed that earlier this week, and it is an emotional time for every fan.

Carragher absolutely loves Firmino and has heaped praise on the Brazilian on Twitter.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is the best in the world

Roberto Firmino will go down as a Liverpool great.

The Reds signed him from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 for £29 million (BBC). He has played 360 times for the Reds in all competitions since, scoring 109 goals and providing 79 assists.

Those numbers, however, don’t tell the complete story. Without Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane wouldn’t have been as successful as they were in a Liverpool shirt and the Reds probably wouldn’t have won all the trophies that they did.

Now, it’s time for Liverpool fans to say goodbye to their number nine, and we’re sure every Reds supporter will echo Carragher‘s sentiment.

The Liverpool legend tweeted: “The best in the world is Bobby Firmino. What a singing & influence on one of the most successful periods in @LFC history”

Liverpool have had an awful season, but they are ending it well.

The Reds have won seven games in a row in the Premier League, and it looks like they will finish the season in a very strong fashion.

All focus today, however, will be on Firmino. The £180,000-a-week (Spotrac) Brazilian hasn’t played a game for the Reds in over a month now, but he could feature today when Liverpool take on Aston Villa.

Firmino has been declared fit to play, and Reds fans would love nothing more than to see him score before he bids farewell.

