Jamie Carragher now shares who he thinks will get top-four this season - Newcastle or Tottenham











Jamie Carragher has now shared who he thinks will get top-four this season – Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe look set to battle it out for fourth place in the Premier League this season, with Chelsea and Liverpool struggling in mid-table.

Spurs currently sit one point behind the Magpies but Howe’s side do have a game in hand over the north Londoners.

Newcastle have picked up a few too many draws of late which has allowed Conte’s side to put themselves back in the mix after back to back wins in the league.

But Carragher feels Newcastle will get over the line and secure their place in the Champions League next season.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Carragher backs Newcastle for top-four finish

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher was asked if he thinks Howe’s side will have enough over the course of the season to finish inside the top-four.

“I think they can. I think Newcastle for me this season, probably alongside Arsenal, have been one of the most exciting teams to watch, when you watch them it just feels like it’s so fast and energetic,”the Liverpool legend said.

“They’ve only lost one game and I know they’ve drawn a lot of games but to only lose one Premier League game over halfway through a season, no matter who you are, it’s some going that. Premier League games are tough.

“We know Newcastle are not the best team in the league, they’re in the top four right now so to only lose one game is some going. I think how Eddie Howe has got them set-up defensively as well, they don’t look like a soft touch, a typical Newcastle team where it’ll be end to end. It would be any type of score.

“I think Eddie Howe is one of the managers of the season, no doubt. But it’ll be tough for them, Tottenham will be there or thereabouts. But I think Newcastle have got something special going on there.

“I always think when clubs have got a connection, I think Arsenal have got that on the back of winning and doing well, but that connection you see with the crowd and that goes to the pitch. Not every club can have that and I think Newcastle have got something special going on there at the moment. The fans are always backing them, it feels like a real team environment and they’re playing at the top of their game.

“The fact that they’re not conceding goals, not losing games means they’ve always got a fighting chance in every game that they play.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham seem to be hitting form at just the right time, but Newcastle have been consistently brilliant all season under Howe.

It’s a tough race to call between the two sides at the moment and they are set to play each other at St James’ Park in April.

