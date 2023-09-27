Jamie Carragher now responds to Aaron Ramsdale’s dad’s criticism of his comments

Pundit Jamie Carragher has responded to the comments made by Aaron Ramsdale’s father after he spoke about the goalkeeper’s actions during the North London derby.

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, Carragher was chatting with Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Roy Keane.

They were discussing the fallout to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in a game with plenty of talking points.

Mikel Arteta had several big calls to make with his team selection going into the game.

Gabriel Jesus replaced the injured Leandro Trossard who in turn was in the side because Gabriel Martinelli had been ruled out.

However, in goal, David Raya was given the nod for the third successive game.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He was finally beaten after keeping back-to-back clean sheets in his first two games.

Aaron Ramsdale was spotted applauding Raya for a fantastic save from Brennan Johnson.

However, Carragher believed that Ramsdale was actually just acting and the goalkeeper’s father was not pleased with his comments.

However, the Sky Sports pundit has reacted to the criticism he received from the Arsenal star’s father.

Gary Neville asks if Carragher would like to say sorry to Aaron Ramsdale’s dad and says: “You know what, just jumping in there.

“[Ian] Wrighty obviously your lads play football, I never said nothing back and in some ways, I admire it because if my son starts playing, your kids when you’re watching them play, it’s a completely different thing to being a pundit or a fan.”

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad labelled Carragher a disgrace for his comments, and although he stopped short of apologising, he at least admitted he saw where he was coming from.

Ramsdale is in a difficult spot at Arsenal after performing very well last season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

To be replaced by David Raya shows how cutthroat Arteta has had to be to try and chase down Manchester City.

It would be a surprise if Ramsdale wasn’t in goal for this evening’s EFL Cup clash with Brentford.

He will know that he needs to put in a top performance to keep the pressure on his goalkeeping rival.