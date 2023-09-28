Jamie Carragher has now made his prediction for Saturday afternoon’s late kick-off between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the An Echo To Glory Podcast, Carragher was previewing Saturday’s clash.

Both Ange Postecoglou and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep their unbeaten runs going in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s strong start has somewhat gone under the radar with their opening-day draw to Chelsea the only match where they’ve dropped points.

Considering the chances they had in that game, and how poor Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been ever since, they may feel they should be level with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Tottenham also dropped points on the opening day but then won four matches on the bounce before drawing with Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spurs have widely applauded for their start under Ange Postecoglou who has got the team playing very well.

Jamie Carragher has now made his prediction for how Liverpool’s visit to Tottenham will play out.

He certainly expects it to be an exciting affair!

Carragher predicts Tottenham v Liverpool

Asked to give a prediction on the outcome of this weekend’s match, Carragher said: “I’m going to go 2-2, there will definitely be goals.

“I just can’t see either side keeping a clean sheet. I think Liverpool have got too much firepower not to score at least one.

“And I still think when you watch the West Ham game last weekend we’re still giving up a few chances.”

As Carragher suggests, Tottenham and Liverpool should deliver goals this weekend.

Spurs have been set up by Postecoglou to play on the front foot and commit to attacks.

Both Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro are drifting either into midfield or overlapping their wingers to overload opposition defences.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While Micky Van de Ven’s recovery pace is very impressive, it does leave Spurs open at the back.

This is exactly what you don’t want to do against a Liverpool side capable of turning defence into attack in the space of a couple of passes.

If Trent Alexander-Arnold is available, he’ll be dying to exploit the space left by Tottenham’s full-backs.

It should be a fascinating encounter between two of the league’s most exciting teams.