Jamie Carragher now posts wordless reaction on Twitter after Richarlison scores against Liverpool











Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to react to Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison scoring against Liverpool today.

Tottenham got off to a disastrous start to the game as they found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 15 minutes.

Curtis Jones bagged their opener before Luis Diaz produced a well-taken finish and Mohamed Salah scored from the spot.

But Spurs managed to get themselves back into the game through Harry Kane before half-time. And Tottenham thought they had rescued a point after an action-packed second-half.

Heung-Min Son cut Liverpool’s lead back down to one in the 77th minute and Richarlison, the former Everton man, thought he had rescued a point for Spurs with a stoppage-time header.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But Lucas Moura made a costly mistake which gifted Diogo Jota the chance to hand Liverpool a 4-3 win.

And straight after today’s game, Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to seemingly mock Richarlison’s celebration.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Carragher posts wordless reaction to Richarlison goal

The former Liverpool defender posted four duck emojis and the same number of laughing faces on Twitter after the game.

Of course, Richarlison and Carragher have clashed in the past during the Tottenham man’s spell at Goodison Park.

Richarlison celebrated his goal with his ‘pigeon dance celebration’ today, the same one he pulled out at the World Cup with Brazil.

But Carragher had the last laugh and despite the wrong use of emojis in his tweet, he seemingly poked fun at the Tottenham forward’s celebration.

Tottenham will be disappointed to have conceded a last-minute goal after they thought they had rescued a point.

Ryan Mason’s side bounced back brilliantly from what was a disastrous start to the game and despite suffering defeat, they should take plenty of positives from the way they responded to conceding three goals in 15 minutes.

Show all