Jamie Carragher now makes comment about Tottenham after watching Liverpool lose last night











Jamie Carragher says Liverpool can ‘make a decent fist’ of chasing down Tottenham in the race for the top four.

Carragher was a pundit on CBS Sports last night as the Reds were ripped apart 5-2 by Real Madrid at Anfield, having gone 2-0 up.

He admitted he does not think Liverpool will qualify for next season’s Champions League, but thinks Spurs are not so strong that they will power away.

Tottenham have been patchy this season under Antonio Conte, but went above Newcastle into fourth after beating West Ham on Sunday.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “I mean (Liverpool) are not a million miles away from top four and the teams who are in that position, it’s not like you’re coming and trying to compete with a Manchester City or an Arsenal for top four.

“You’re competing with other teams who are dropping points. Tottenham are in the top four now and they lost last week 4-1 at Leicester.

“There’s lots of other teams in that boat. Liverpool will make fist of that, I don’t think they’ll get it, but I think they’ll make a decent fist of it.”

Spurs have not been at their best for much of the season, struggling for consistency, and now Conte has stepped back from the club after gallbladder surgery.

That makes it a surprise they are in the top four right now, but as Carragher eludes to, the race for fourth does not have a form team in it right now.

The likes of Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are lurking just below and it would be a surprise if they finished fourth, but it cannot be ruled out given the performances of some other sides in the chase.