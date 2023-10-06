Jamie Carragher now makes a point about Arsenal after Liverpool’s ongoing VAR drama

This week’s footballing discourse has been utterly dominated by one incident.

Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham has seemingly been the only topic of discussion since last weekend within the footballing world.

Jamie Carragher has now weighed in on the incident when writing in his column for The Telegraph, and he’s made an interesting point about Arsenal in his column.

Indeed, there has been a lot of false equivalency this week with fans of many clubs calling for their games to be replayed after Jurgen Klopp made that plea in his press conference this week, and one fanbase that has been rather vocal is the Arsenal fanbase.

The Gunners were wronged against Brentford with an offside call last season, and there have now been a number of semi-sarcastic calls for that game to be replayed on social media.

However, Carragher says that the Arsenal incident isn’t remotely similar to the Diaz goal in that the officials didn’t ultimately realise that they were making a mistake in the moment in real time.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal incident different

Carragher spoke about why the Diaz incident was so unique.

“Since Saturday there have been a series of examples of shocking refereeing decisions, many including Var, which fans, pundits or journalists are citing as equally worthy of a replay,” Carragher wrote.

“Not one of them is comparable to the Diaz incident because in all those other instances the officials came together in the heat of the moment and made a poor decision that they believed to be correct based on the laws of the game. In some cases – but not all – they later admitted to a mistake and apologised. On Saturday, they came together in the heat of the moment and made the correct decision based on the laws of the game, but failed to communicate it so it did not apply on-field.

“When the Var forgot to draw offside lines to award Brentford a goal versus Arsenal last February, the procedure was wrong, but there was no goal awarded. It would only be the same as the Liverpool case had they drawn the lines, given the goal, but the referee continued the game with the score unchanged.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Unique

Carragher is absolutely right, there’s been nothing quite like the Diaz incident since the introduction of VAR.

Yes, there have been bad decisions and apologies have been issued, but in terms of an incident that was clearly wrong at the time and the VAR knew they were making a mistake as it was happening, that’s never happened before.

This Diaz incident is the worst VAR call we have seen so far, and to compare it to anything else is remiss.