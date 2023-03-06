Jamie Carragher makes top four prediction between Liverpool and Tottenham











Jamie Carragher has been speaking about the race for the top four between Tottenham and Liverpool right now.

The Reds moved into a great position by hammering Manchester United 7-0 yesterday. Meanwhile, Spurs lost once again, going down 1-0 at Wolves to cap a miserable week.

But despite this past week, Spurs do still remain firmly in the hunt for the top four. And speaking on Sky’s Gary Neville Podcast last night, Jamie Carragher offered up his thoughts on the situation.

“With Tottenham, you just feel that anything could blow up at any time at Tottenham. In terms of a performance or a result, something can just come out of the blue. I just think there’s always a bit of negativity around the club,” Carragher said.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“The manager, is he staying? The cup defeat in midweek. I don’t know. I think there’s probably a better feel around Liverpool even though Spurs have probably performed better in the season.

“I still favour Tottenham cos I’ve looked at the fixtures and they’ve got a lot more favourable fixtures than Liverpool do.”

Liverpool have to face Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their upcoming fixtures. It could mean that the Reds play a big role in how the title pans out, even if they don’t end up in the top four themselves.

TBR’s View: Tottenham will know Liverpool are coming

Spurs seem to be limping towards Champions League qualification at the moment. They just don’t seem to be a cohesive unit and they could easily lose more games.

For Liverpool, they’ll be hoping this win over United is a massive platform for them to go on a big run.

The Reds have done this before and have the experience to pull it off. Spurs, then, will be feeling the pressure of Jurgen Klopp’s side breathing down their necks.