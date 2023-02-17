Jamie Carragher says one Leeds player has been 'very impressive' this season











Leeds might be struggling this season in general as they prepare to face Everton this weekend but Jamie Carragher believes one Leeds player is shining.

The Whites travel to Goodison Park looking to put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom three. A loss, though, puts Everton above the Whites and puts the Yorkshire side into the bottom three.

One thing working in Leeds’ favour going into the fixture is the fact they are scoring goals. The Whites have scored 28 times this season, more than the likes of Chelsea, Villa and Crystal Palace in mid-table.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And writing for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher believes those goals, plus the emergence of Wilfried Gnonto, is a huge plus for the club.

“Leeds’ run of nine games without a win is currently the worst in the Premier League. They have the third worst defence, and only one other side (Leicester) loses more points when in a winning position.

“On the flipside, whenever you watch Leeds they look capable of scoring and creating goals – Wilfried Gnonto has been very impressive. They have scored 12 more goals than Everton, and, like Goodison Park, the atmosphere created at Elland Road is a significant weapon,” Carragher said.

Gnonto scored a fine goal at Old Trafford last week in Leeds’ 2-2 draw.

TBR’s View: Gnonto can be vital for Leeds in the run-in

There’s no doubting Leeds have got themselves a superstar in the making in Wilfried Gnonto. The young forward has been breath-taking at times this season.

For Leeds, all focus is on this weekend. Gnonto can be the key player for Leeds in this game, and Everton will know the youngster is a huge threat.

Carragher makes a good point on the goals Leeds score. That should be seen as a big plus. Everton have scored only 16 goals, and that should, in theory, give Leeds a boost going into the game.