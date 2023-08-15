Jamie Carragher issues verdict on new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Jamie Carragher has praised Ange Postecoglou and suggested that he really likes listening to the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Carragher was speaking on Monday Night Football (broadcast on Sky Sports; 14/8 from 18:30) after Spurs opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday.

Of course, the major talking point ahead of the game was how Tottenham would cope without Harry Kane. But if there is any manager who will be able to help the club move on from the sale of arguably their greatest ever player, it is surely Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Postecoglou has taken everything in his stride so far. And it was encouraging that Tottenham were able to produce the kind of display which saw them leave the Gtech Community Stadium with a point.

Carragher praises Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

It was not perfect from Spurs. But it certainly managed to whet the appetite of supporters for what may be to come under Postecoglou.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Carragher is clearly not yet convinced that Tottenham are going to have the best time this term. However, he did suggest that he is already a big fan of the new manager.

“Will it be a difficult season at Spurs? You’d expect so, because of the situation with Harry Kane, but I really like listening to the manager,” he told Monday Night Football.

“He comes across really well in his press conferences, always seems to get the tone right. They had a decent performance, decent result.”

There are definitely going to be some pretty hefty bumps in the road. Postecoglou plays a completely different brand of football to Antonio Conte. And the club went some way to going all in on the Italian last summer.

There are going to be things Postecoglou would like to change which he cannot yet. And there are going to be other things – like Kane’s departure – that are out of his control.

Nevertheless, the team which started against Brentford on Sunday looked like it had the makings of a Postecoglou side. And they should only improve in the months to come as the style becomes second nature.

If Tottenham can make a couple of exciting signings before the transfer deadline, it could be that Spurs manage to surprise a lot of people over this season.