Jamie Carragher has backed Tottenham Hotspur new-boy James Maddison to make a huge impact at Spurs.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and discussed Harry Kane’s departure.

The 30-year-old completed a switch to Bayern Munich over the weekend and Maddison has already been handed Kane’s No10 shirt.

Maddison made his competitive debut for Tottenham on Sunday as Ange Postecoglou’s men were held to a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

The 26-year-old registered two assists on the day and put in an impressive performance.

And Jamie Carragher believes Maddison will be vital for Spurs as they adjust to life without Kane.

Photo: by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Carragher on Maddison

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher suggested Maddison could even ‘drag’ Tottenham to a top-four finish this season.

“I think on the back of Kane going he’s taken his shirt, I think he had the armband on in the second half yesterday,” the pundit said.

“It almost feels like he’s one of the main players at Spurs now, and he’s only had one game. He loves that responsibility.

“I love seeing him interviewed, he’s got that cheekiness about him. I think if we see anything from Spurs, Maddison is the sort of man to drag them to the Europa League places, or maybe top four.”

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Maddison completed a switch to Spurs earlier in the transfer window and he seems to have settled in brilliantly.

Indeed, the Englishman was named as one of Tottenham’s vice-captains over the weekend alongside Cristian Romero, with Heung-Min Son appointed captain.

Although Spurs will undoubtedly miss Kane and the impact he made on the pitch, there were some positive signs for Postecoglou on Sunday.

Maddison starred on his debut and Tottenham put in an encouraging performance as they completely dominated the game against Brentford.

Of course, Spurs’ players will have to step up and find the back of the net more frequently after Kane’s departure. But Maddison has proven to be prolific in terms of goals and assists over the years and he will be key to any success Tottenham have this season.