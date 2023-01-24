Jamie Carragher amazed by 'brilliant' Arsenal star Martin Odegaard











Jamie Carragher told Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (broadcast on 23/1; 23:12) that Martin Odegaard deserves to win the Premier League player of the year award, even if he expects the ‘sensational’ Arsenal star to be overlooked by his peers.

Odegaard has found another level so far this season. The Norwegian went into this campaign having been made the permanent captain of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And he has relished the role. Odegaard has scored eight goals in the Premier League, while he has provided five assists. And of course, he has played a pivotal role in guiding Arsenal to the top of the table.

Carragher amazed by Martin Odegaard

You can certainly not argue with those who believe the 24-year-old has been the best in the division this season. Nevertheless, Carragher is not entirely convinced that he will get the full credit he deserves.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Carragher predicted on Monday that Erling Haaland will win the player of the year award. But he outlined why he believes that Odegaard should get the nod as he also reflected on his performance in the dramatic win over Manchester United on Sunday.

“I think all the players will vote for Haaland. Odegaard at Arsenal has been absolutely sensational but I just know what players are like, I’ve been in the dressing room, and they just think Haaland has scored so many goals, he’s been amazing,” he told Monday Night Football.

“But I just think if Arsenal win the title the role of Odegaard has been sensational, I think he’s brilliant. He’s the closest thing to De Bruyne, that player who every time he gets the ball you think something is going to happen. Yesterday he was fantastic.”

£30m deal proving to be another masterstroke from Arsenal

It is remarkable to think that the two best players in the Premier League this season are Norwegian, when you consider that they missed out on qualifying for the most recent World Cup.

But Odegaard certainly deserves all of the plaudits coming his way. As Carragher suggests, he is as important to Mikel Arteta’s side as Kevin De Bruyne has been to Manchester City.

Incredibly, Arsenal paid an initial £30 million for Odegaard, according to Sky Sports. That fee is looking like a complete bargain.

And there is little reason why he cannot now improve further in the coming years. Certainly, Arsenal now appear to have everything in place to be a real force for years to come.