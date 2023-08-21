Jamie Carragher amazed by 24-year-old Arsenal player vs Palace tonight

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has been raving about Declan Rice after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Carragher was reviewing the action at Selhurst Park on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

The man who ultimately made the difference on the score sheet was Martin Odegaard, who converted a penalty in the second half for Arsenal.

Young forward Eddie Nketiah was fouled in the box by Sam Johnstone after a quickly taken free-kick.

A red card for defender Takehiro Tomiyasu made life more difficult than it needed to be for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arteta had to make several changes to Arsenal’s shape and personnel to cope with Crystal Palace having an extra man.

Gabriel Martinelli was the first player withdrawn, before Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Odegaard were brought off.

However, one man who was ever-present and brilliant throughout was Declan Rice.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has made an instant impact since his club-record move from West Ham in the summer.

Jamie Carragher was especially impressed with Rice as Arsenal won their second league game on the bounce.

Performances like that from the England international are exactly why he was brought to the club.

Carragher raves about Arsenal star Rice

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “He was the best player on the pitch. We said that at half-time and I think that continued in the second half. I thought he was fantastic.”

Declan Rice knows he’s under pressure to perform immediately after being signed for £105m in the summer.

He’s capable of playing in several roles in midfield and that was required once Arsenal went down to ten men.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rice had to provide additional protection to the back four but was also responsible for carrying the ball out from the back to relieve pressure on his side.

Crystal Palace rallied when Arsenal lost Tomiyasu but couldn’t find a way through a stubborn backline.

Carragher has every right to be impressed with Rice today and Arsenal fans will hope he can put in performances like that on a weekly basis.