Southampton star James Ward-Prowse has now shared who he thinks is better – Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk or Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.

Van Dijk is currently facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury last month. Despite a dip in the level of his performances this season, he’s arguably been the best centre-back in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman has regularly been thrown into the conversation for the best defender to ever play in England’s top-flight, alongside the likes of John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Kompany.

Now, Ward-Prowse has opted for Van Dijk over the Manchester City legend when asked who he thinks is better.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Ward-Prowse thinks Van Dijk is better than Kompany

In a video posted on JD Football’s TikTok page, Ward-Prowse was offered the choice between Kompany and Van Dijk.

The Saints midfielder opted to step left and choose Van Dijk as the better centre-back.

The 28-year-old also chose Luis Suarez over Sergio Aguero, Steven Gerrard over Frank Lampard and Xabi Alonso instead of Paul Scholes.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse is clearly fond of former Liverpool players given his answers and he may be slightly biased towards Van Dijk given the fact that they played alongside each other on the south coast.

Kompany was exceptional for City during a period where they established themselves as one of England’s best teams. The Belgian lifted four Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but Van Dijk’s impact on this Liverpool side has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Dutchman completely transformed Klopp’s backline after his arrival and has starred while Liverpool have swept up every major honour over the past four years.

