James Milner says player who left Liverpool this summer was ‘unbelievable’

James Milner has lauded former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino and suggested that many never realised just how incredible the forward was.

Milner was speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel and had been asked to name the player he has played the most games with during his career.

Roberto Firmino was the answer. The Brazilian had an unbelievable time at Anfield, scoring 111 goals and contributing 79 assists in 362 games in all competitions for the Reds.

The 32-year-old won virtually everything while part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, including the Premier League and the Champions League. And he more than played his part in one of the greatest forward lines the Premier League has ever seen, alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

James Milner lauds Roberto Firmino

James Milner correctly guessed that Firmino was the teammate he had played the most games with during his career to date. And he went on to explain how Firmino probably does not get the full credit he deserves for how good he was.

“Yeah Bobby was incredible. As a guy, super chilled, super nice. Just nodded, smiled. I think that was him understanding my accent some of the time. But he never questioned it if he didn’t understand. But great guy to have around the place,” he told the Premier League’s YouTube channel.

“As a player with the ball, receiving it in tight spaces, unbelievable touch in tight areas. He scored big goals. Without the ball, incredible as well. Used to win the ball back for us so many times. Would start the press, work so hard. He’s one of those players I think that unless you watched him every week or played with him, I don’t think you realise how good he is. He’s incredible.”

Liverpool have done well to rebuild attack

It appeared to be the right time this summer for Liverpool and Firmino to go their separate ways. He had started to move closer to the periphery of the squad with Klopp putting together a new forward line.

Of course, Salah is still there and is still making a devastating impact in the Premier League. But he has now been joined by the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Firmino meanwhile, became one of the Liverpool players to swap Merseyside for Saudi Arabia in the summer. He marked his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Ahli by scoring a hat-trick. He has actually not scored for the side since then.

Liverpool appear to have done a very good job of moving on from the famous forward line. They have not gone out to sign replacements. Instead, they have brought in players who bring different qualities to the table.

Judging by Milner’s comments, attempting to replace Firmino would have been nearly impossible anyway.