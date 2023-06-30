James Maddison shares Postecoglou’s promise about Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur new boy James Maddison has admitted being blown away by one conversation with Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs followed up the signing of Guglielmo Vicario earlier this week by securing the huge signing of Maddison.

Tottenham have been linked with Maddison for years now but they have finally landed their man.

Leicester City agreed to sell Maddison to Tottenham for £40million earlier this week and with a medical completed on Wednesday, the deal was announced in double-quick time.

The 26-year-old has completed a return to the Premier League just weeks after suffering the dreaded drop with Leicester.

Maddison’s creativity and technical ability should make him perfect for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

It now seems that Postecoglou had a huge role in tempting Maddison down to North London…

James Maddison shares what Ange Postecoglou told him

Maddison has now opened up on how Postecoglou sold him on the move to Tottenham.

Speaking to Tottenham’s official website, Maddison admitted that he had some uncertainty ahead of speaking to the new Spurs boss.

Postecoglou may have excelled at Celtic but he still isn’t a household name and Maddison may have just needed some reassurance.

Maddison admitted that he had a ‘decent chat’ with Postecoglou and even shared something that he hopes the Australian doesn’t mind him sharing.

Maddison claims that Postecoglou told him that he would see a much different Tottenham side next season – whether he was on board or not.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

That line stuck with Maddison and tempted him to sign on the dotted line for Spurs, seemingly believing that he will be part of something special next season.

“Speaking to the manager was very important, how he’s going to be, with that little bit of the unknown, so to have a decent chat with him and to get his thoughts on things, how he sees Spurs going this season… he said one thing to me on the call, I hope he won’t mind me saying this, but he said, ‘whether you come or not, you’re going to see a completely different Spurs team under me’, and that kind of stuck with me that he said that,” said Maddison.

The England international will now play a vital role for Tottenham and really shows the change of approach under Postecoglou.

It’s hard to imagine where Maddison would have played under Antonio Conte, or whether he would have been utilised properly.

Now playing under a manager who wants to attack and entertain, Maddison seems perfect for the new Tottenham and should make a huge impact next season.