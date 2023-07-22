James Maddison says one Tottenham teammate has been ‘so demanding’ in pre-season

Tottenham newbie James Maddison has been speaking to the press today as he settles into life as a new Spurs player.

Maddison got his big move this summer from Leicester, with new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou immediately signing off on a deal to land the midfielder.

After impressing for the Foxes for so many years, Maddison is now hoping to step up and help push Tottenham towards the top four places again.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, midfield partnerships will be key. And speaking to Football.London, Maddison says he has been super impressed with Yves Bissouma since he arrived.

“Bissouma’s a very very good player. I played against him when he was at Brighton and he probably didn’t play as much as he’d like to have done last season. But there’s a top player in there, and maybe that would have been a good answer for the last question, he’s surprised me a little bit. He’s a leader, he talks,” Maddison said.

“For someone who’s only been at the club for a year and didn’t maybe have the best first season as he would have hoped. He’s very demanding and very vocal, and there’s a brilliant player in there so I’m looking forward to seeing how that partnership can go.”

Spurs paid around £25m for Bissouma but as Maddison says, he hasn’t quite played as much. However, he could be in for a big season with plenty of positive talk around him from pre-season.

Big season coming

We all saw at Brighton just how good Yves Bissouma was and now is the chance for him to start showing it for Tottenham.

There does seem to be a sense of opportunity coming for Bissouma under the new manager. There’s plenty of noise coming out of the camp about how impressive he’s been and Maddison’s comments back that up.

The time for Bissouma, then, seems very much to be coming.