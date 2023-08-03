James Maddison says he’s been very impressed with Tottenham man in training

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison says he’s been really impressed with his new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison has been speaking to talkSPORT after his first few weeks at Spurs working under the Aussie boss.

The 26-year-old completed a switch to Tottenham from Leicester City back in June and is expected to make a big impact under Postecoglou.

He’s started in all of Spurs’ pre-season games so far and looked particularly sharp last time out against Lion City Sailors.

Of course, Postecoglou has plenty of work do to at Tottenham as he bids to completely transform their style of play.

And Maddison has been impressed with the work the former Celtic boss has done on the training pitches so far.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Maddison impressed with Postecoglou

Speaking to talkSPORT, Maddison claims the Tottenham squad are buying into Postecoglou’s ideas.

“He’s been really good to be honest,” Maddison said on Postecoglou. “He’s very thorough, he has his way of playing and that’s it and we’ve all bought into it to be fair.

“The lads have been brilliant, really taking it on and it obviously might be a little bit different, especially because Tottenham have previously had more defensive-minded managers.

“The gaffer is not like that at all, he’s very front-foot, very attacking and he believes in that.

“His messages tactically and in meetings, you can tell he believes in that with real authority- straight down the lines and an honest man.

“All the lads are buying into it and hopefully that can bring us success.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Postecoglou is expected to implement an attacking brand of football at Spurs and his approach has already been evident during pre-season.

Tottenham fans will undoubtedly welcome his ideas after the past four years under more pragmatic managers.

Of course, there is still plenty of work to be done in the transfer market for Spurs as they bid to trim a bloated squad and address key areas of the side.

But with the Premier League campaign just around the corner, Postecoglou has just two more pre-season friendlies to prepare his side for their opener against Brentford next weekend.