James Maddison says £25m Tottenham player is absolutely hilarious in training

James Maddison has labelled his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Yves Bissouma as the joker of the group and admitted he’s very ‘funny’ in training.

Maddison has been speaking to Tottenham’s official Twitter account as he prepares for his first pre-season at the club.

The 26-year-old made the switch to North London from Leicester City last month and has travelled with the Tottenham squad to Australia for their pre-season tour.

Ange Postecoglou welcomed back his international players to Hotspur Way last week and the group included Maddison.

It’s fair to say that Maddison seems to be settling in quickly at Spurs and when asked about the ‘jokers’ in the squad, he named Yves Bissouma.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Maddison says Bissouma is hilarious

“To be fair, there’s a few candidates in here,” Maddison said. “A few of the foreign boys have got a bit of banter and I can tell are the jokers.

“Bissouma is funny. He already set his territory on the speaker in the training ground and said ‘I’m the DJ, no one else’. Give it a few weeks and I’ll be in there.”

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bissouma seems to be enjoying life under Postecoglou so far and has been particularly vocal in recent videos of Tottenham’s pre-season training.

The Mali international was snapped up for £25 million last summer and was expected to hit the ground running after an impressive spell at Brighton. But he struggled to adapt to Antonio Conte’s system and picked up an injury at the worst possible time last season.

The 26-year-old would have been likely to get a chance with Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Nevertheless, Bissouma returned to action under Ryan Mason and put in a couple of encouraging displays against Brentford and Leeds United.

Spurs are expected to have something of a new-look midfield next season, with Maddison joining and Bissouma pushing to play a more prominent role under Postecoglou.