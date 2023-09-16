Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has reacted to a video of Cristian Romero smacking him on the head while celebrating a goal.

The Englishman has settled in brilliantly at Spurs. He has had a great start to the season as well and even won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

Here’s what he said about Romero on SpursPlay.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham’s James Maddison reacts to video of Cristian Romero smacking him on the head

If there’s one word to describe Tottenham star Cristian Romero, it’s probably ‘aggressive’.

The 25-year-old Argentine is a fearless defender. He will put his body on the line on multiple occasions to win the ball back for his side, and Spurs fans absolutely love him for that.

Romero’s aggressiveness isn’t just limited to his style of play, he tends to get a little too excited every time Tottenham score a goal as well.

That happened recently when James Maddison was celebrating, and the new Spurs signing received a smack on the head that he says felt like a ‘whiplash’.

Reacting to a video where a fan wrote, “obligatory smack on the head by Romero,” Maddison said: “I actually thought at the time, because I was mid-celebration I didn’t really feel it, but I felt like a little bit of a whiplash on my neck.

“I assume from what a couple of the fans have said and what people have said that he gets quite aggressive in celebrations.

“If you actually watch the clip again, I proper get whiplashed from him, my head goes flying down.”

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

James Maddison has only been at Tottenham for a couple of months now, so smacks on the head from Romero are fairly new to him.

However, we’re sure he’ll get used to them soon.

Romero is a fantastic character to have in the squad, isn’t he? Yes, he’s extremely annoying if he doesn’t play for your team, but Spurs fans adore him, and his performances this season have been magnificent.

Tottenham take on Sheffield United this afternoon, and both Romero and Maddison are expected to start. If the latter scores, it will be interesting to see if he’ll receive another smack on the head.