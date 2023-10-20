James Maddison reacts to what Pedro Porro has just posted on Instagram

James Maddison has replied to Pedro Porro on social media, joking that he is devastated to not feature as the Tottenham Hotspur right-back posted photos consisting of a number of highlights from the opening weeks of the new season.

Porro posted a set of images on Instagram as he expressed his excitement to get back to playing for Spurs, who, of course, lead the way in the Premier League right now.

James Maddison has definitely played a key role in guiding Tottenham to the top of the table. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided five assists. No player in the entire division has set up more goals than the England international.

James Maddison jokes he’s devastated by Pedro Porro’s latest Instagram post

However, he has not found a place in Pedro Porro‘s latest post. And it appears that he is not best pleased about that.

Meanwhile, there was also significant praise for the right-back from the man who has been stealing the show on the opposite flank, Destiny Udogie…

Spurs have plenty of highlights to come

Tottenham’s challenge now is to prove that they can sustain this outstanding start to the new season. It is surely fair to say that many are expecting Ange Postecoglou’s side to fall away at some stage. They do not appear to have the depth that some of the other top sides seem to have.

But with players such as Maddison in the ranks, they have the chance to go toe to toe with everyone. And he is not alone in producing some incredible form so far.

Porro is amongst those who look like a completely different player this season. He had a tough start to life in North London. But he has been superb this year. Certainly, Postecoglou’s style of play appears to suit him a lot more.

And it is a similar story across much of the pitch. Udogie has been flying since making his debut. Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have been brilliant. And Dejan Kulusevski looks to be getting back to his best, too.

Certainly, you would not be surprised if Spurs give Porro plenty more highlights to pick from in the coming weeks and months.