James Maddison reacts on Instagram after news coming out of Tottenham yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur announced yesterday that Joe Rodon had joined Leeds United on a season-long loan deal, and James Maddison and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have wished him well.

All the focus since yesterday has been on Harry Kane and rightly so. The Englishman is Spurs’ best player, but his deal isn’t the only one Daniel Levy has been working on.

Tottenham accepted Leeds’ offer for Rodon, and he has been receiving some love from his Spurs teammates on Instagram after his move.

Tottenham’s James Maddison reacts after Joe Rodon joins Leeds United on loan

Tottenham signed Joe Rodon from Swansea back in 2020 and he came in with a lot of hype.

The talented defender had all the qualities to succeed, but things just haven’t worked out for him at Spurs. All the managers he has worked under haven’t really fancied him, and Ange Postecoglou is no different.

It quickly became clear that Rodon had no place at Tottenham, and Spurs would’ve ideally liked to push him out of the door on a permanent deal.

However, Leeds came in with an offer to take him on a season-long loan, and Levy gave them the green light.

Rodon took to Instagram to celebrate his move to Elland Road. His Spurs pals – James Maddison, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Davinson Sanchez – sent him messages.

Maddison wrote: “My guyyy!”

Hojbjerg added: “Good luck warrior!”

Sanchez commented: “Good luck big Joe!”

It is a shame that things haven’t worked out for Rodon at Tottenham.

The Welshman would’ve hoped to be a first-team regular by now when he joined the club three years ago, but he’s much less in contention now than he was when he first came in.

However, Rodon is still only 25. A good loan spell this season could change his career, and a move to Leeds is a great opportunity for him to show what he’s all about.

It will be interesting to see how Rodon will fare over the next 10 months.