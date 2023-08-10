James Maddison reacts on Instagram after news coming from Aston Villa today

Some big news came out of Aston Villa today and Premier League attacking midfielder James Maddison has reacted to the news on Instagram.

Aston Villa have been enjoying a huge summer and have made some top signings. Sadly, their squad will now be slightly weaker as they confirmed that attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia suffered a ‘significant‘ knee ligament injury that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable.

The Argentinian has been on fine form in pre-season and even managed to score a brace in one of the friendlies against Newcastle.

This is the team that they face in their first game of the season on the weekend. It is a huge blow that the club will now be without their very creative star for a few months.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

James Maddison reacts on Instagram to Buendia injury

The 26 year-old Aston Villa player posted a message on Instagram following the news of him suffering a long-term injury.



In the caption, part of his message to his fans said: “Positive and focused on a good and speedy recovery.” It is good to hear that this hasn’t affected him bad mentally as it is such a bad time to suffer such an injury.

Many footballers flocked to his Instagram post to message him their support. Some were current teammates and others were just footballers who appreciate how big a blow the injury is.

One of them was Tottenham summer signing Maddison. The player replied to the Instagram post from Buendia and said: “Ah mate sending my best wishes”.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Maddison and Buendia’s paths have only crossed when playing each other in the Premier League. Aston Villa will now have to look elsewhere to try and fill that attacking midfielder spot whilst he is injured.

The Premier League star’s reply to Buendia, who plays in the same position as him, was good to see. Hopefully Buendia makes a quick recovery.