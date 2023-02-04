'Outstanding': James Maddison blown away by Tete debut; Leeds nearly signed him











New Leicester City winger Tete enjoyed a dream debut for his new club today as the Foxes beat Aston Villa 4-2 and in doing so, showed Leeds fans what they’re missing.

Tete signed for Leicester late in the window. However, things could have been different, with reports suggesting that Leeds had in fact lined up their own move for Tete.

In the end, Tete signed for the Foxes and the rest will be history. And after marking his debut with a goal, his new teammate James Maddison was full of praise for the Foxes newboy.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

“There’s a positivity around the club with some new faces and we got the points today. Tete was outstanding today, he plays on the right which is where I’ve had to play so it’s nice to get some pace out there,” Maddison said.

“Getting new players in the door gives you a lift. The table doesn’t lie but we know we can inject some oomph to go on a winning run. We are capable of that.”

Tete will hope to help Leicester move further away from relegation trouble. The Foxes are set for a big summer, with the likes of Maddison and star midfielder, Youri Tielemans, likely to leave.

TBR’s View: Tete shows why Leeds wanted him

Pace, trickery, an eye for goal and a direct threat out wide, it was clear as day watching Tete just why Leeds wanted to sign him.

The Brazilian looked like a seasoned Premier League player and he’s clearly impressed his teammates, as Maddison’s comments here show.

For Leeds, this looks like being a case of what might have been. Tete looks like a player who fits right into how Leeds operate. But, alas, they’ll have to move on and hope Tete doesn’t end up keeping Leicester up at their own expense.