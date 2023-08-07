James Maddison has shared what Ange Postecoglou told his Tottenham Hotspur players at half-time yesterday.
Spurs thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as Harry Kane helped himself to four goals.
The 29-year-old opened the scoring just seven minutes before half-time after Maddison won Tottenham a penalty with some tidy footwork in the box.
But Spurs allowed Shakhtar back into the game just before half-time as Kevin Kelsy beat Ben Davies in the air before heading past Guglielmo Vicario.
And after Tottenham had dominated for large periods of the first-half, it’s fair to say that Postecoglou wasn’t happy with his players taking their foot off the gas.
What Postecoglou told Tottenham’s players at half time
Maddison caught up with Spurs Play after yesterday’s friendly and shared what Postecoglou told his Tottenham players at half-time yesterday.
“He’s relentless with his messages the gaffer,” he said. “At half-time, he wants us to go do it more. He doesn’t want us to score and almost take our foot off the gas.
“He had a few words to say at half-time about a foot on the throat almost, don’t be happy to just be 1-0 up, go for two, go for three.
“That’s why we came out so hot and firing in front of goal. It’s still such a learning period for us with the new manager, so we’ll keep trying to nail that.”
Postecoglou certainly got his messages across as his side went on to score four times in the second-half.
Harry Kane grabbed another three after a weekend of speculation surrounding his future, before youngster Dane Scarlett rounded off an impressive win.
Tottenham really stepped things up in the second-half and you began to see a Postecoglou side taking shape.
Spurs travel to Barcelona on Tuesday for their last pre-season friendly of the summer before they kick off their Premier League campaign against Brentford this weekend.