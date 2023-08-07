James Maddison has shared what Ange Postecoglou told his Tottenham Hotspur players at half-time yesterday.

Spurs thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as Harry Kane helped himself to four goals.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring just seven minutes before half-time after Maddison won Tottenham a penalty with some tidy footwork in the box.

But Spurs allowed Shakhtar back into the game just before half-time as Kevin Kelsy beat Ben Davies in the air before heading past Guglielmo Vicario.

And after Tottenham had dominated for large periods of the first-half, it’s fair to say that Postecoglou wasn’t happy with his players taking their foot off the gas.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

What Postecoglou told Tottenham’s players at half time

Maddison caught up with Spurs Play after yesterday’s friendly and shared what Postecoglou told his Tottenham players at half-time yesterday.

“He’s relentless with his messages the gaffer,” he said. “At half-time, he wants us to go do it more. He doesn’t want us to score and almost take our foot off the gas.

“He had a few words to say at half-time about a foot on the throat almost, don’t be happy to just be 1-0 up, go for two, go for three.

“That’s why we came out so hot and firing in front of goal. It’s still such a learning period for us with the new manager, so we’ll keep trying to nail that.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Postecoglou certainly got his messages across as his side went on to score four times in the second-half.

Harry Kane grabbed another three after a weekend of speculation surrounding his future, before youngster Dane Scarlett rounded off an impressive win.

Tottenham really stepped things up in the second-half and you began to see a Postecoglou side taking shape.

Spurs travel to Barcelona on Tuesday for their last pre-season friendly of the summer before they kick off their Premier League campaign against Brentford this weekend.