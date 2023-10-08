James Maddison now has four-word message for £22m Tottenham player after Luton win

James Maddison had one last message for his Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min before he headed on international duty yesterday.

Maddison took to X after the win against Luton Town to remind Son that it wasn’t too late to join him on the golf course on Sunday.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The England midfielder is hosting an Invitational Charity Golf Day and wanted Son as his caddy for the day.

However, with Son flying out to international duty with South Korea almost immediately, he had to decline the invite.

And in good spirits Maddison wrote on X: “Never too late Sonny.”

Whilst Maddison’s ability on the golf course is something of an unknown, his performances on a football pitch have been nothing short of brilliant.

Along with the centre-back duo of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Maddison was a standout performer yesterday.

Maddison is now consistently producing world-class performances for Tottenham, something particularly impressive given he’s still nursing an injury alongside Son.

A goal at Kenilworth Road was proving tough to come by for Ange Postecoglou’s team, especially after Yves’ Bissouma’s red card.

But Maddison had the spark.

Maddison and Son are forging a brilliant connection at Tottenham

Whilst Son won’t be caddying for Maddison today, he is now proving to be the perfect partner on a football pitch.

Some Spurs fans will have been very worried to lose Son’s almost telepathic connection with Harry Kane this summer.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, it seems that £22m Son has now found a capable replacement.

There’s still a long way to go to reach the assist/goal numbers of the famous Tottenham duo, but Maddison and Son aren’t wasting too much time.

Ange’s side will now head into the international break full of optimism for their chances this season.

Spurs will eventually return for a date against Fulham before games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.