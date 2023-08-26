James Maddison names the player who’s impressed him the most since signing for Tottenham

James Maddison has named Cristian Romero as the player who’s really impressed him since signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Maddison was speaking to TNT Sports before Tottenham faced Bournemouth today and was asked about his early impressions of his new teammates.

The Englishman made the switch to Spurs from Leicester City back in June and has made a promising start to life in North London.

Indeed, the midfielder netted his first goal for Tottenham today and also grabbed two assists on his debut against Brentford.

And ahead of today’s clash on the south coast, Joe Cole asked Maddison which teammate has impressed him the most since signing for Spurs.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Maddison on Romero

Speaking to TNT, Maddison heaped praise on Cristian Romero and hailed his aggressive style of defending.

Cole asked: “Who’s impressed you in particular out of your teammates?”

“It’s a great question, actually. Maddison responded. ”I’d say the first one that springs to my mind now is Cristian Romero.

“Me and Cuti [Romero] obviously got given the vice-captaincy roles by the gaffer, which was nice. I can see why on his behalf.

“For someone who doesn’t speak the language brilliantly, he’s a leader in how he acts and how he represents himself and sometimes I’m having to go ‘Cuti, calm down a little bit’ just because he’s so aggressive, he defends forward.

“Again, everything the manager asks for and wants in his defenders. If we’re going to press high and leave yourself vulnerable a little bit, because it’s risk-reward football, you need your defenders to be super aggressive and really buy into that.

“You won’t find a more aggressive defender than Romero.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Spurs picked up an impressive 2-0 win at Bournemouth today as Maddison netted his first goal for the club.

The Englishman has adjusted to life at Spurs with ease and helped Postecoglou get off to a positive start in North London.

As for Romero, he seems to be back to his best under the Aussie boss so far. Postecoglou’s style of play has benefitted the Argentine and it’s interesting that he’s impressed Maddison the most so far.

Of course, the 25-year-old struggled last season and it’s still early days in terms of the current campaign. But the early signs are certainly positive and if Romero lives up to his potential, Spurs could have a top defender on their books.