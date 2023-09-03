James Maddison left seriously impressed with £22m Tottenham player’s display vs Burnley

James Maddison was left seriously impressed with Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min’s display against Burnley on Saturday.

Maddison took to Instagram after yesterday’s 5-2 win at Turf Moor and heaped praise on Son after the forward bagged an incredible hat trick.

Tottenham fell behind in the early stages of the game yesterday as Lyle Foster handed Burnley the lead with a well-taken finish. But Son got Spurs back on level terms after just 15 minutes with a delightful chipped effort over James Trafford.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Cristian Romero then handed Spurs the lead just before half time with a brilliant effort from range.

It was all one-way traffic thereafter, with Son grabbing another two goals and James Maddison netting his second goal in a Tottenham shirt.

And Maddison was particularly impressed with his captain’s performance at Turf Moor.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Maddison seriously impressed with Son’s display at Burnley

Son took to Instagram after yesterday’s win and expressed his delight at picking up three points on the road.

He wrote: “Proud of this amazing performance by the boys in tough stadium to play. Going to international break with a good mood.

“Have a safe journey home everyone that came thank you for the big big support. COYS!!!”

And Maddison responded beneath the post: “Amazing skipper.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Son replaced Richarlison as the striker in Ange Postecoglou’s side yesterday and the £22 million forward made a huge impact.

The 31-year-old had started off the left-hand side so far this season but looked more comfortable while playing through the middle.

Richarlison will now face a tough task when it comes to breaking back into the side, especially after Manor Solomon impressed in what was his first start in the Premier League for Spurs.

Tottenham host Sheffield United after the international break and it would be a huge surprise if Son didn’t keep his place up front.