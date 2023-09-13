James Maddison full of praise for 20-year-old England teammate after win last night

Much like the rest of the nation, Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison was left in awe of Jude Bellingham’s England performance last night.

Maddison took to Instagram to celebrate the showing on Bellingham’s post.

Bellingham posted a picture of himself celebrating his goal and Maddison replied: ‘Very good sheriff.”

Maddison was clearly so impressed with the new Real Madrid signing that he even took the time to post his reply in Spanish.

England’s 3-1 win will be seen as a perfect follow-up to a frustrating night against Ukraine in Poland.

And Tottenham Hotspur fans will probably be more than happy that Maddison watched Bellingham’s England display from the bench.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs this season and will now be well rested.

Spurs host Sheffield United at home on Saturday and will once again be gunning for all three points.

Whilst all of the England camp looked to enjoy last night, it might have been slightly bittersweet for Maddison and Tottenham fans.

Of course, last night was the first time Harry Kane has appeared in an England shirt since leaving Tottenham.

James Maddison had often spoken about how excited he was to play with Kane at Spurs, a partnership which turned out to be very brief.

That being said, there aren’t too many negatives around Tottenham right now.

Spurs fans will surely be very excited for club football to return.

Fans should get a glimpse of Wales’ Brennan Johnson in a Spurs shirt for the first time on Saturday.

Although it would seem unlikely that Johnson would start immediately given the impressive performance Son Heung-Min had through the middle against Burnley.

Nonetheless, James Maddison will surely be buoyed and raring to go after watching the calibre of Bellingham’s performance last night.

Maddison himself will have designs on being such a key performer for England in the near future.