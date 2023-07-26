James Maddison absolutely loved 25-year-old Tottenham player’s passing today

Clive Allen noticed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison applauding Cristian Romero’s passing in a pre-season friendly today.

Allen was commentating on the pre-season clash on Spurs Play as Ange Postecoglou’s men faced off against Singapore Premier League outfit Lion City Sailors.

Tottenham dominated during the early stages of the game and created plenty of opportunities to take the lead.

One chance fell to James Maddison, who received an excellent ball through the lines from Cristian Romero.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Maddison then linked up well Heung-Min Son down the left-hand side before seeing his shot deflected past the post.

And Clive Allen noticed Maddison applauding Romero for the initial pass that set up the move.

Maddison loved Romero’s passing

Speaking on Spurs Play, Allen commented on Maddison showing his appreciation for Romero’s passing.

“He’s applauding the initial through ball that released him in the start of the move,” he said.

“Lovely ball into his feet, the half turn, works the ball with Son and his attempted shot just deflected wide. But a really positive start.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Despite dominating the game, Tottenham fell behind midway through the first-half as Lion City Sailors hit them on the break.

Much like the previous friendly against West Ham, Spurs conceded completely against the run of play.

Postecoglou’s men continued to create openings in the first-half, with Maddison and Kane going close.

Kane eventually got Spurs level at the end of the half as he converted from the spot after Pape Matar Sarr was brought down in the box.

Tottenham would have been disappointed to head into the break on level terms after creating so many chances. Postecoglou is expected to make wholesale changes for the second-half, with Spurs looking to pick up their first win of pre-season.