Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala was really impressed with Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth.

The young Danish forward posted on Instagram after a perfect debut away from the Emirates.

Mika Biereth is another young striker for Arsenal to keep an eye on at the club.

Initially signed from Fulham after a brilliant season in their academy, Biereth signed for Arsenal in 2021.

In his first season with the Gunners, he managed 10 goals for the under-21s before heading out on loan to Waalwijk.

His side in the Dutch top flight didn’t quite go to plan, only scoring twice and mainly being used as a substitute.

Biereth has now been given a chance to shine at Motherwell and Jamal Musiala was very impressed in his most recent debut away from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old came off the bench and provided an assist for Connor Wilkinson before scoring the winner.

Folarin Balogun has provided the blueprint for young Arsenal forwards when it comes to successful loan moves.

Biereth will be hoping he can follow his example north of the border.

Musiala impressed with Arsenal youngster Biereth

The Danish forward posted a picture of him celebrating with his new teammates on Instagram.

New Newcastle signing Tino Livramento replied and said: “Standard,” while Reuell Walters said: “He’s back.”

Jamal Musiala thought Biereth was on fire as he made the most of his opportunity away from Arsenal.

Biereth was called up to train with the first team at times last season but has never made a competitive senior appearance for Arsenal.

His time with the senior squad hasn’t always been easy and once admitted that Gabriel kept crunching people in training.

Biereth needs to have a big season in Scotland to catch Mikel Arteta’s attention.

The path of the first team as a centre-forward at Arsenal isn’t a straightforward one and so he might be trying to catch other club’s attention with his performances this year.

He’s started in the perfect way and will want to help Motherwell improve on last season’s seventh-place finish.