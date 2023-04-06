Jackie McNamara predicts Celtic vs Rangers clash











Pundit Jackie McNamara has been speaking about who he believes will win the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Glasgow Rangers.

The two Scottish sides meet in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday 8th April, and with not a lot of games left this season, there is a lot at stake.

Celtic are top and nine points clear of Rangers in second. With eight games left to play, a Celtic win would give them a 12-point advantage.

This would be even more worrying for Rangers fans due to the fact that Celtic are undefeated in 20 matches in all competitions.

Jackie McNamara discusses Celtic vs Rangers clash

Of course a lot of pundits will be speaking about the Old Firm derby at Parkhead on Saturday. It’s one of the most exciting on the planet and many will be tuning in.

Speaking to the Daily Record, McNamara said: “If they win on Saturday, that will be it. A gap of 12 points, the goal difference as well, and with the games remaining you can’t see Celtic slipping up to that extent.

“Celtic will go into the match as favourites because they are at home with the whole crowd as there are no away fans. It is like an extra man for the players. It’s a big ask for Rangers to come there and beat them.”

With Celtic strong at home and away from home it is easy to see why McNamara sees them as favourites. They have even more of an advantage as there will not be any away fans allowed.

If Rangers can produce an upset, it would not just make for an entertaining match, but it will also make the title race more exciting. They can reduce the gap between the two sides to six.

