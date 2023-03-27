Jack Wilshere reacts after hearing what Mikel Arteta has said about Arsenal's players recently











Jack Wilshere has been speaking about Arsenal’s title challenge and has praised Mikel Arteta for his comments after the loss to Manchester City last month.

The Gunners are leading the race for the Premier League title as they sit eight points above Pep Guardiola’s side at the top of the pile.

But Arsenal hit a difficult patch of form last month as they lost to Everton at Goodison Park before being held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford at home.

These results were followed up with a 3-1 loss to City at the Emirates Stadium, which saw the reigning champions close the gap to just three points at the time.

Yet, Mikel Arteta’s men have responded by winning six games on the bounce in the league.

After City picked up that win in north London, many wouldn’t have imagined that Arsenal would be eight points clear at the top of the table heading into April.

And Wilshere has heaped praise on Arteta for the comments he made after that defeat to City.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Wilshere praises Arteta

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wilshere was asked about the importance of Arsenal’s players maintaining belief that they can go on and win the title.

“Yeah, that’s massive [having belief],” he said. “I think you can see that. I think the manager is really good at putting belief into the players.

“I can’t remember the game that we lost, I think it was the City game – but I heard Mikel speaking after the City game saying ‘do you still believe?’ and he said he believes even more and it’s important that the players feel that and he’s really good at that.

“So, yeah – they’ll believe. Each game as it comes as I said, prepare each game, look at the opposition like we do and try to win every game.”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Wilshere, who is currently the Arsenal U18s manager, makes a great point about Arteta installing belief into his side.

The Gunners could have allowed their dip in form to hinder their assault on the title, especially with Guardiola’s men just three points behind at one stage.

But their response shows they are a completely different side to the one that fell away towards the end of last season.

