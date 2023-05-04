Jack Harrison shares the 'first two things' Sam Allardyce told Leeds squad











Leeds United star Jack Harrison has shared what Sam Allardyce did with the squad after arriving at the club.

In a surprising turn of events, Allardyce, who is seen as a Premier League specialist, was given the interim role at Leeds this week. He only has four games to try and keep the club up.

Leeds are level on points with 18th and could easily be relegated.

They are only on 30 points and desperately need more. The issue is that these games are against Manchester City, West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Jack Harrison has been a key player for Leeds and his latest comments on Allardyce show that he believes the interim manager can keep them up.

Leeds star Jack Harrison on Sam Allardyce

With Allardyce managing multiple teams in the top flight he definitely has the talent and the experience to keep this Leeds team up.

Harrison spoke about what Allardyce first did when he arrived at the club. Speaking via Sky Sports, Harrison said: “It was about confidence. It was clear to him we weren’t playing with confidence.

“That was the first thing he wanted to address, and the other thing is tactically being organised, defending, and not conceding as many goals. Those were the first two things he said and we stripped everything back to basics.”

No doubt this Leeds squad need a lot of confidence. They have lost huge games against teams who were around them when they played like Crystal Palace and Bournemouth. In these two games they conceded nine goals.

Their defence is definitely the biggest issue. Hopefully Allardyce can come into this squad and get the team conceding a lot less goals. With Manchester City next, it will show football fans how much Allardyce can change this squad.

