Jack Harrison says something 'strange' has happened to him at Leeds this season

Leeds United star Jack Harrison has opened up about nearly leaving Thorp Arch in January and labelled the whole saga as ‘strange’.

Harrison has been in exceptional form for Leeds` over the past few weeks and seems to be revitalised under Javi Gracia.

The 26-year-old has registered five goal involvements in his last six games for the Whites, helping to lift the club out of the relegation zone.

But he could have easily been playing for another relegation-threatened side in Leicester City this season.

Indeed, The Telegraph reports that Leeds had accepted a £22 million bid from the Foxes on deadline day. Harrison had even arrived in the Midlands to undergo his medical over a proposed move, only for the deal to be called off later that day.

Now, Harrison has spoken to the outlet about nearly leaving Leeds on deadline day.

Harrison on nearly leaving Leeds

Speaking to The Telegraph, Harrison has admitted that his failed move to Leicester was a ‘big eye-opener’ for him.

“It was strange to say the least. Everyone knows what happened, there was a lot of drama,” he says.

“As a player it was the most vulnerable I’ve felt. It was a big eye-opener to what goes on behind the scenes with football.

“When I got the call [telling him the deal was off] I had to accept it straight away. You have to accept the chaos and move forward.

“There is drama in other people’s lives and they have to go to work the next day, it’s just the same for us as footballers. I realised it’s important to have really good people around you.”

Leeds will probably be thankful that they eventually blocked Harrison’s exit back in January as he’s really kicked on once again under Gracia recently.

The former Manchester City man looks set to play a key role in Leeds’ fight for survival, while Leicester are missing a player of his quality out wide.

