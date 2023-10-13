Jack Grealish says 24-year-old Arsenal player is one of his best friends

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has claimed that Arsenal’s Declan Rice is one of his best friends.

The two England boys are among the finest talents this country has produced in recent years. They are magnificent players, and the fact that they get along really well could be key to the Three Lions’ success.

Players like Arsenal’s 24-year-old Declan Rice and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish among others make this England side such an exciting team to watch.

The Three Lions haven’t won anything for such a long time. Even the golden generation that had the likes of Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney couldn’t get close to silverware.

Gareth Southgate, however, has taken England to the final of the Euros and the semi-finals of the World Cup already. All they need is to go that next step, and they definitely have the players to do that.

The one added bonus for England is that everyone seems to be good friends with each other. That wasn’t the case with the golden generation, where club allegiances got in the way of togetherness.

Speaking about that, Grealish told The Times: “We got beaten by Arsenal and as much as I’m the worst sore loser ever, the next day I come here and I’m with Declan Rice and he’s one of my best friends.

“That’s the beauty of it. Going back in the day, I heard a few of them [like Rio Ferdinand] say they had such a talented squad but I don’t know if they really got on with each other.

“When we come here, we proper get on.”

England could win the Euros next year

England got ever so close to winning the Euros in 2021, but a penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final at Wembley crushed their dreams.

In 2024, Southgate’s side could go that one step further. They have a much more mature squad right now, and they definitely have the ability to perform at the highest level.

To make things better, as Grealish said, everybody gets along with each other, and that sort of togetherness behind the scenes can only be a positive.

England will go into the Euros in Germany as one of the favourites next year, and we won’t be surprised at all if they end up winning the competition.